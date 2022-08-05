Economist Belyaev: accelerated devaluation will lead to a short-term strengthening of the ruble

Accelerated devaluation, which the Central Bank (CB) of Russia is going to resort to, is a factor that strengthens the ruble, says Mikhail Belyaev, candidate of economic sciences, financial analyst. However, according to him, this effect will not last long. The specialist spoke about the impact of the decisions of the Bank of Russia on the exchange rate in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

On August 4, the Central Bank promised to fight transactions in dollars and euros. The regulator said it intends to help accelerate the devaluation and take additional measures that will make it difficult for Russian individuals and legal entities to make transactions in dollars and euros. In addition, the Central Bank asked the government to ensure that state-owned companies refuse to save in “toxic” currencies of unfriendly countries by sending appropriate directives to firms.

The impact of devaluation on the exchange rate

If a person leaves the currency for rubles, then he makes a demand for rubles, therefore, purely theoretically, the Russian national currency should strengthen in the process of devaluation, Belyaev shared.

But since the exchange rate is nevertheless determined by fundamental factors, then, of course, at some short-term moment, the ruble exchange rate may strengthen against the dollar, but when this opportunistic period of accelerated devaluation passes, then, naturally, everything will return to those values ​​that are due to fundamental factors – this is somewhere around 60-61 rubles per dollar See also Dion (23) drives a DAF that is twice as old as himself: 'Just cool when it's a little different' Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

What caused the decision of the Central Bank

According to Belyaev, the decision of the Central Bank on accelerated devaluation is based on the general economic situation and the general economic course, namely the need to strengthen money circulation in Russia by relying on the national currency and the country’s transition to a minimal use of the foreign currency component.

The need for devaluation is due to two factors, said the financier. First, the currencies that are used in international payments have become “toxic” due to the applied sanctions, he noted and explained what this means.

There is a risk that is realized in the fact that these settlements and payments are largely limited – it is impossible to carry them out, and part of the resources pledged either in securities or in some other assets are simply blocked – this is their toxicity. Therefore, we need to get out of these tools See also The National Archives and Library organizes a symposium on "Libraries in the Emirates" Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

Secondly, dollars and euros have undergone a fairly serious devaluation against the ruble, and some of the funds that were placed in these currencies by individuals and businesses have lost value, Belyaev shared.

“In order to avoid these risks again, neither of the first nor of the second kind, the Central Bank is taking a number of measures in order to speed up the process of leaving the currency for rubles, and in order to speed up understanding, mainly by businessmen , and by private investors, that keeping money and assets in foreign currency components is already futile, if not risky. This idea of ​​the Central Bank is absolutely correct, as it is based on objective conditions, ”said the financier.

Related materials:

Why recovery is not possible

Both private investors and business will perceive the devaluation without great enthusiasm, the economist is convinced. This is due to the fact that the conversion of the currency into rubles will mean losses for them, since many of them purchased the currency at a completely different rate. And also with hopes that the dollar exchange rate against the ruble will recover to its previous values. However, this is a delusion, the expert is sure.

See also Google celebrates Soad Hosni's birthday This is a misunderstanding of the basic principles of exchange rate formation. The course is formed based on the general state of the national economy Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

“Our national economy is now in an adaptation period, but not in a crisis, unlike the American economy, in which macroeconomic indicators indicate that it is, if not in a crisis, then almost in a pre-crisis state. This indicates that in the near future the recovery of the dollar against the ruble is impossible,” Belyaev noted.

Earlier, the chairman of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, promised that even under the most severe scenarios, the circulation of cash dollars in Russia would continue. At the same time, according to Forbes, the regulator does not exclude the cessation of exchange trading in dollars and euros and is discussing how to determine the ruble exchange rate in this case.