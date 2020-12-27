The new strain of coronavirus, which was identified in the UK in December this year, is more likely to affect children. This is stated in a study by experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the Office for National Statistics, coronavirus is more common among schoolchildren – students from grades 7 to 11 had the highest infection rate among the entire population.

Professor Wendy Barclay of Imperial College London explained that the previous virus found it more difficult to bind the ACE2 receptor and enter cells, so adults with more ACE2 in their nose and throat were an easier target for the virus. The new COVID-19 strain is easier to penetrate into the child’s body.

According to experts, if this theory is confirmed, it will explain the greater infectiousness of the coronavirus.

Scientists have previously stated that the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus will lead to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 next year. High infectivity implies that the strain will contribute to increased morbidity, increased pressure on health systems, and increased mortality.