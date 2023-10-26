The three countries face several economic pressures, which prompted the International Monetary Fund to warn in its report issued last September that they may lose their “social and political stability.”

This warning came shortly before Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, sparking a war that could easily cause economic chaos that US President Joe Biden and the European Union will likely need to address.

Now, world leaders and policy analysts are beginning to realize the potential repercussions.

The Biden administration is committed to preventing the war between Israel and Hamas from spreading, but the conflict could amplify economic pressures and possibly cause financial collapse.

If the chaos continues unchecked, it could spread across a region vital to global oil supplies, affecting all parts of the world.

“The more economically unstable things are, the easier it is for bad actors in the region to stir up the situation,” says Christopher Swift, an international lawyer and former U.S. Treasury official. “The idea of ​​separating politics from economics is somewhat far-fetched, even short-sighted.” “And naive. Politics, economics and security go very closely together.”

World Bank President Ajay Banga warned at a conference in Saudi Arabia this week that the war was putting economic development at a “dangerous juncture.”

The financial situation is so serious that Charles Michel, President of the European Council, met with International Monetary Fund officials last Thursday and told them that they needed to do more to support the Egyptian government, which he said was under pressure due to the possible influx of migrants coming from the Gaza Strip, as well as those fleeing. From the civil war in Sudan.

“Let’s support Egypt,” Michel told reporters afterward. “It needs our support, and we need to support it.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also refuses to receive any Palestinian refugees for fear of Israel’s desire to permanently expel the Palestinians from their land and cancel Palestinian demands to establish a state.

The Egyptian president said that the mass exodus of Gaza residents could risk bringing militants to the Sinai Peninsula.

More than a million people have already been displaced inside Gaza, and the risk of escalation of the war looms with ongoing clashes along the Lebanese-Israeli border between the Israeli army and Hezbollah militants.

In a related context, the International Monetary Fund concluded last April that Egypt’s financing needs for this year equal 35 percent of its gross domestic product.

Moody’s also downgraded Egyptian debt – which was already in a difficult situation – on October 5th.

This reduction came in light of the failure of previous efforts to help the Egyptian economy, which was burdened with debts amounting to about $160 billion until the end of last year.

“Egypt is going through the worst economic crisis in at least five decades, and this only compounds the current turmoil caused by the war,” said Merit Mabrouk, director of the Egyptian Studies Program at the Middle East Institute.

“If you have this fire in Gaza, you need the rest of the region to be stable so everyone can take the appropriate and correct action, and you don’t need more instability in an already unstable region,” she added.

One direct sign of Egypt’s increasing financial distress is that the Central Bank of Egypt asked Egyptian banks last week to impose restrictions on their customers’ use of credit cards in foreign currency transactions at home and abroad, Merritt reported.

Potential damage to tourism in Egypt

A major potential setback for Egypt – resulting from the war between Israel and Hamas – is the loss of tourists seeking to explore the pyramids and the country’s Pharaonic history.

Tourism is one of Egypt’s leading economic sectors, and – along with foreign investment – provides access to the rest of the global economy.

An Egyptian government official did not respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

Jordan and Lebanon…economic difficulties!

While Jordan is facing difficulties due to the slowdown in its economic growth and the decline in foreign investment there, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Jordan’s debt outlook is better than Egypt’s, but unemployment rates there exceed 10 percent, according to FactSet, a financial data provider.

The World Bank says the size of the Lebanese economy shrank by more than half in the period from 2019 to 2021.

The Lebanese currency has been linked to the US dollar since 1997, and one dollar used to cost 1,500 Lebanese pounds, but it trades at about 90,000 pounds.

While many companies have resorted to charging fees in dollars, public employees – who are still paid in lira – have seen their purchasing power collapse, with many now relying on remittances from relatives abroad.

International donors, including the United States, support the salaries of Lebanese army soldiers.

Lebanon’s leaders reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund in April 2022 on a rescue package, but did not implement most of the reforms required to finalize the agreement.

The IMF warned in a report this year that without these reforms, public debt in Lebanon – a small country beset by several crises – could reach nearly 550 percent of gross domestic product.

Before the war between Israel and Hamas, some officials pointed to the recovery of Lebanon’s tourism industry as an economic lifeline.

But with the conflict threatening to spread throughout Lebanon – with regular small clashes between Hamas-allied Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the country’s southern border – foreign embassies have warned their citizens against traveling to Lebanon and airlines have canceled their flights there.

“If tensions spill over into the Gulf, this conflict will have the potential to severely impact global markets, economies, and struggling populations around the world,” says Paul Salem, president of the Middle East Institute in Washington.