Imola, an inevitable cancellation

A friend from Imola raised a drone above the paddock and sent me an impressive video, with the teams’ car transporters appearing to float in a muddy lake. Unfortunately, that of the racetrack is not the worst situation around here. There are flooded roads, mudslides, landslides. There are homes and families at risk, because flood waves are often unpredictable. It seems a cruel joke that the cancellation of the Imola GP came just as the blanket of clouds here was giving way to a timid clearing and the birds were starting to sing again, but it can’t be trusted, even if the Santerno in the area of ​​the circuit it flows enclosed between two fairly deep banks. Above all, there were casualties, there are people who have lost everything they had. I know that misfortunes always happen everywhere, but it makes sense to stubbornly promote an event which, at best, would have led to unthinkable logistical difficulties, while a short distance away the dead were counted and rescuers recovered people up to their necks in water ?

A heart attack

We are not used to measuring catastrophe without the inverted telescope of the TV, which makes pain seem distant. We from Imola are lucky to have grown up in a relatively quiet area, where at most you had snow in the winter and heat in the summer. This time the disaster is here, just beyond the front door. But in all of this, in a situation that for F1 (and Italy) fans represents a blow to the heart, there is at least the comfort of a decision that seems to be dictated by a logic other than that of profit.

We are not invulnerable

The show must go onis the mantra these days. Not this time. We could have thought that “American” Formula 1, the one that Christian Horner branded as an epigone of Netflix, “the Kardashians on wheels”, she would stop at nothing. Who would have changed the calendar, compressed the events, forced everyone to work crazy shifts, in order to ensure the progress (I’m not saying the success) of the event. It happened to me at least a couple of times, in Suzuka, to wait for hours and hours with my eye glued to the weather forecast announcing the arrival of a typhoon. This time the paradox is a rain that seemed calm and instead dug into the sides of a social fabric not used to such situations. But we are the ones who have to deal with a mutant reality. It happened in Melbourne, three years ago, with the pandemic, it’s happening now with the floods. Let’s stop considering ourselves invulnerable, because it’s not like that.

Nobody can be happy with what happened, but it’s right not to rush. It would have been a jarring party. I hope that the GP will be recovered, even if I don’t see a practical possibility in an already jam-packed calendar of events. But above all I hope – we hope – for one more thing: that the cancellation of the Grand Prix does not become a pretext, even in the near future, to corner Imola and hinder its presence in calendar. We know of the requests for infrastructure adjustments, we have all read the declarations according to which no one, not even the ‘historic’ circuits, is untouchable in this new universe. But now we respect the pain and we respect those who, despite everything, tried to the last. There is time for politics.