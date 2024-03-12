The Paduan immunologist Antonella Viola and her husband hosted a Tunisian family who were homeless and forced to sleep in their car for a month in their home. Then they bought an apartment and rented it to the same family – father, mother and two children – for an “honest” amount.

The story emerged after Fillea-Cgil, in an article published in the union's newspaper Collective, had taken credit for having resolved this housing hardship situation together with Caritas and street lawyers. At that point Viola decided to make the story public on social media. And the union apologized.

“I had decided to keep this thing absolutely private and confidential, but today the indignation is such that I feel like telling the truth,” writes the immunologist on Facebook. “I have never seen the CIGL, nor Caritas nor any other association. I spent a lot of time going from agency to agency to find a comfortable, quick and affordable solution.”

“My husband and I resolved the situation of this family, without receiving any help,” Viola further underlines. “I wanted to do it in silence because important things are not done to be told but for their value. And I would never have talked about it if I hadn't read these falsehoods. It's absurd to speculate on pain. It's absurd to take non-existent merit.”

Fillea-Cgil, as mentioned, admitted the error: “The article was badly written, we corrected it, Professor Viola is right: we were immediately interested in the story, but the teacher moved independently”, explain representatives of the union to Corriere Veneto.

“We never wanted to know who the benefactors were, we too had objective difficulty finding accommodation because no one wanted to give them a home. We also acted as a filter for many absurd requests from people who wanted to keep the couple's children, leaving their parents on the street… we didn't want to give ourselves any credit, in the construction of the online article the passage was missing that Asma and her family had found a accommodation thanks to the generosity of a private citizen, we have added it”.

