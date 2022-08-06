Immunologist Kryuchkov allowed an increase in the incidence of coronavirus to 100 thousand per day

In the autumn-winter period in Russia, 100,000 coronavirus cases per day may begin to be detected, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov suggested. He announced his forecast in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Earlier, virologist Anatoly Altshtein stated that at the peak of the new wave of COVID-19 in Russia, the daily increase in the number of cases could rise to 50 thousand people.

“In the summer period, the numbers may indeed turn out to be what Altshtein called,” Kryuchkov said. “But this will also depend on a number of factors, primarily on the detection rate of the infection. From February to May, the coverage of PCR tests decreased by eight and a half times, what will happen next is difficult to guess.”

In the autumn-winter period, according to the immunologist, there will be significantly more cases than in summer, but still less than in the last omicron wave. At least in the event that a new strain of the virus does not appear.

“It seems to me that in many respects the restrictions, if any, will be formal: somewhere they will return the mask regime, which will be observed by a maximum of a third of the population, maybe somewhere they will transfer part of the employees to a remote location,” the immunologist believes.

He also added that what is important is not what the peaks of the incidence will be, but how long the high rates will last and how accurately it will be possible to identify the infected.

“I don’t know what numbers we will see, but there will definitely be more patients than in summer. I do not rule out that we will reach 100 thousand a day, maybe more, ”concluded Kryuchkov.

Earlier, the chief sanitary doctor of Russia also predicted an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 due to omicron subspecies.