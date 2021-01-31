Immunologist Irina Yartseva compared the features of the course of coronavirus infection and influenza, writes Evening Moscow.

“Classically, we are accustomed to the fact that with flu the temperature is high, up to 39 degrees, and lasts for six days. With COVID-19, it can last up to 10-12 days, and this is considered a mild form. And it is exhausting, ”said Yartseva.

She noted that with coronavirus, severe intoxication and temperature reaction can be more extensive than with flu. However, COVID-19 usually does not affect the throat.

“Catarrhal phenomena – inflammation of the mucous membranes, are minimal. Someone with illness may lose their sense of smell, someone will not. The cough is again unpredictable, and despite the fact that the lungs are damaged, ”the specialist added.

Earlier, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the situation with coronavirus in Russia remains stable after the New Year holidays.

We will remind, earlier the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that 20-25% of Russians already have immunity to coronavirus. She also suggested that in the Russian Federation this year it will be possible to stop wearing protective masks.