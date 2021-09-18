According to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, revaccination against coronavirus should be carried out six months after the first vaccination, until herd immunity is achieved in Russia. This was announced on Saturday, September 18, in an interview with radio Sputnik PhD in Medicine, immunologist Nikolay Kryuchkov.

At the same time, there is no danger in early revaccination, Kryuchkov assured. However, there will not be much benefit if you revaccinate three to four months after the full course of vaccination. It is also not recommended to re-vaccinate after more than seven months. In this case, in about a third of people, antibodies either do not immediately develop in the required amount, or their level drops rapidly.

But when a person has certain pronounced immunodeficiency states or is elderly, revaccination may be needed before the expiration of six months. The need for a shift in time can be indirectly determined by a negative result of an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for the corresponding antibodies, the immunologist explained, noting that such cases are rare.

If a person travels to another country where the pandemic is in full swing, he can also be re-vaccinated before six months after the first injection. However, it should be noted that at least two weeks must pass from the moment of revaccination before entering another country. If this is done earlier than ten days or even less, there will be no effect from the additional dose of the vaccine, Kryuchkov emphasized.

He assumed that in the future, young healthy people will undergo revaccination against COVID-19 in eight to nine months, and elderly people in four to five months. But the possibility of this will become known after the completion of the relevant research, the candidate of sciences summed up.

Earlier, on September 17, Olga Karpova, head of the Department of Virology, Faculty of Biology, Moscow State University, announced the importance of re-vaccination against coronavirus. According to her, you need to revaccinate six months after vaccination. Karpova noted that the second vaccination can be done with Sputnik Light.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled the importance of timely revaccination against COVID-19. The head of state announced this at a videoconference meeting with the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov.

On August 17, infectious disease doctor, chief physician of the Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratory “Invitro-Siberia” Andrei Pozdnyakov said that any of the available vaccines can be revaccinated against coronavirus, the main thing is to start the processes of antibody production in the body. He stressed that the body’s defense mechanism will work when re-infected with the virus and the presence of antibodies, regardless of the appearance of new strains.

A large-scale vaccination has been taking place in Russia since January. Citizens are vaccinated free of charge and voluntarily. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.