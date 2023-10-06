The violence against the 66-year-old doctor for an alleged wrong therapy. The attacker arrested

Editorial board

Francesco Le Focheimmunologist of the day hospital of the Advanced Clinic center of the Umberto I polyclinic, was brutally attacked by a patient. The latter showed up at the doctor’s office in the Salario district of Rome, convinced that he had been treated incorrectly; he claimed he had a spinal infection and that the doctor had given him the wrong therapy. After that, he has beaten to death the doctor. The agents of the Villa Glori police station intervened on the spot and the patient, a 36-year-old Roman, he has been arrested.

“critical conditions” — The victim was urgently transported in code red at the Umberto I polyclinic, where she is still hospitalized in the maxillofacial surgery department with serious skull injuries, to the face and nose, and the fracture of the left orbital floor and nasal septum. The conditions, the doctors explain, are critical but do not pose a risk to life. Doctor Le Foche was attacked in his private practice and is now in reserved prognosis. Meanwhile, it emerged that the patient was already known to the authorities for possession illegal weapons and violent crimes. He was therefore arrested on charges of attempted murder and made available to the judicial authority. See also Rennes vs PSG: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

a familiar face — Dr. Francesco Le Foche is a famous immunologist, known for his frequent television appearances during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially a Sunday In with Mara Venier and others Door to door with Bruno Vespa. During the broadcasts, he explained the crucial role of vaccines in the fight against the disease. Furthermore, he wrote a book entitled Yes, everything will be fine, in which he explains the reasons why this virus would have been defeated. Doctor Le Foche works at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, the same hospital where he was admitted following the attack he suffered. There he covers the role as medical directormanaging the immunoinfectious disease day hospital department.

the spiral of violence — The attack on Professor Francesco Le Foche is only the latest episode of violence against doctors and healthcare workers, such as the one which occurred in San Donato Milanese with machetes. Only in the city of Rome, he explains to Adnkronos Antonio Magi, president of the Order of Doctors and Surgeons of Rome and its province, can be counted 74 attacks in 2023with a 60% increase compared to 2022. “Numbers that highlight a very serious situation. As demonstrated by the attack that occurred recently in Ostia” concluded Magi. See also The ten great disappointments that 2022 left us