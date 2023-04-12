Immunologist Kryuchkov allowed a pandemic of bird flu

H3N8 avian influenza has apparently already crossed the barrier of animal-to-human transmission. In addition, since this is a new serotype for humanity, there are currently no fatality statistics, but it is likely to be higher than that of seasonal influenza. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov.

“The bird flu virus is not designed to infect humans. But when contact occurs gradually, there is a risk that a mutation will occur that will allow the virus to jump over and catch people. And with H3N8 there have already been cases of human infection, and more recently, about a year ago, ”Kryuchkov recalled.

According to him, the flu is traditionally considered a moderately severe infection with a low mortality rate, an order of magnitude lower than that of the coronavirus. However, it now appears that the H3N8 bird flu is not only able to infect humans, but also cause death.

Since this is a new serotype for humanity, we do not know what its lethality will be. But it is obvious that it is higher than that of seasonal flu, although not catastrophically Nikolai Kryuchkovimmunologist

Kryuchkov stressed that the very fact of a death from H3N8 is a wake-up call. Especially against the background of forecasts that it is the influenza virus that is the main candidate for a new pandemic.

“However, it’s time to start sounding the alarm when the virus acquires the ability to be transmitted from person to person. While this is not the case, this barrier has not yet been passed. At the same time, we must remember that it is not only the H3N8 serotype that causes concern,” the immunologist concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the first death from H3N8 bird flu was registered in China. It is assumed that the infection was transmitted in the market. Exactly one year ago, the first case of infection with this human serotype was registered in the country. Then a four-year-old boy who had been in contact with a domestic duck fell ill.