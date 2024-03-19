“The growing presence of celiacs in the world around us requires an updated awareness of the 'celiac problem' on what can no longer be omitted. Celiacs, who before arriving at a precise definition of their condition may have gone through difficult paths in the meanders of a diagnostic labyrinth, they have the right to expect a healthy and safe life, certainly gluten-free, but also with the guarantee of being able to better manage the small and large consequences that that exclusion can entail. But, if we try to analyze in a celiac disease is a little less traditional and a little more objective, which, as is known, does not require drugs to be controlled but only an adequate gluten-free diet, we should more correctly consider it more of a 'condition' than a ' disease', with the consequent deduction that celiac disease cannot be defined as a 'diet for sick people', but rather a dietary profile not in line with that more classically associated with the country of the Mediterranean diet”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute the immunologist Mauro Minelli, responsible for the South of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine (Fmp), comments on the Report from the Ministry of Health to Parliament on celiac disease in Italy.

“As further support for this assumption, there may also be the fact that gluten is ultimately just the glue that gives elasticity to the dough prepared with wheat flour, in the face of its poor nutritional value and rather problematic digestibility – recalls the immunologist – However, the new evidence that arises above all from the science of the microbiota requires us to make some additional reflections on premises that belong to the historical narrative of this condition. In fact, the consequences of a gluten-free diet on the intestinal microbiota are well known since celiac disease has made it possible to verify its extent and consequences also on the metabolic side. The gluten-free diet reduces the abundance of bacterial species beneficial to our organism such as Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Ruminococcus bromii, Roseburia faecis, instead increasing species of potentially pathogenic microbiota such as Victivallaceae and Clostridiaceae”.

“Without forgetting that corn – he warns – usually used to create alternative meals for celiacs, due to its fructose content, is a fermentable carbohydrate belonging to the large Fodmap food group (Fermentable Oligo-saccharides, Di-saccharides, Mono- saccharides and Polyols) known to increase digestive problems and cause irritable bowel syndrome”.

“Another element to consider is the integrity of the intestinal barrier. In celiac disease, the activation of the immune system after consuming gluten leads to damage to the intestinal mucosa and the microscopic projections of cells called villi, reducing the absorption of nutrients and causing inflammation – highlights Minelli – This structural alteration can lead to an increase in intestinal permeability, also known as 'leaky gut' or leaky intestine. It is a condition in which the intestinal barrier becomes less effective in controlling the flow of harmful substances, such as bacteria, toxins, partially digested particles, and other pathogens, into the blood and lymphatics. This process contributes to gastrointestinal symptoms and can also lead to long-term complications such as malnutrition, osteoporosis, anemia, and increased risk of other autoimmune conditions.”

“These are now well-known complications of celiac disease, but many are also easily diagnosable without any need to resort to invasive tests and equally easily manageable, once again without the need for drugs but with appropriate pre- or probiotic supplementation in full awareness that the sole exclusion of gluten cannot allow an altered intestinal barrier to repair itself, nor a bacterial group unbalanced towards dysbiosis to rebalance itself spontaneously, especially in the presence of a gluten-free diet”, concludes the immunologist.