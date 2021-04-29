Nikolay Kryuchkov, Ph.D., immunologist, general director of Clinical Excellence Group, named in an interview with Sputnik radio a group of Russians at risk of re-infection with COVID-19.

According to him, a high titer of common antibodies does not directly indicate the proportion of so-called protective or protective antibodies. In fact, the body is protected by special cells of the immune system with protective functions, as well as protective antibodies, that is, not all antibodies.

The specialist explained that a significant part of antibodies have no protective properties. “They seem to be, they bind to some antigens of the coronavirus, but they bind rather weakly and cannot neutralize the virus,” he explained, adding that some experts believe that such antibodies can have a negative effect.

Protective antibodies may not be enough in some cases, so a previous illness or vaccination does not give a 100% guarantee that a person cannot get sick again. The specialist noted that people with weakened immunity have an increased risk of contracting coronavirus again. “We are talking about those who are diagnosed with primary or the most common secondary immunodeficiency,” he concluded.

Earlier, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov said that re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, but in most cases it is about other diseases. According to him, in order to establish the correct diagnosis, you need to carefully check everything and find out what kind of infection we are talking about.