Immunologist Ilya Kukin called the “deepest” mistake of those who have had coronavirus. He told about this in an interview with the newspaper “Evening Moscow”.

According to him, after suffering an illness, Russians should postpone intensive training. The doctor noted that trying to regain previous athletic performance can overload the body. Overloading the body, in turn, can result in severe post-like conditions or cause repeated illness.

The specialist advises those who have had coronavirus to get in shape gradually in order to avoid post-viral complications.

Earlier, the chief freelance endocrinologist of the Moscow Department of Health, Mikhail Antsiferov, advised patients with diabetes mellitus to protect themselves from coronavirus infection by being vaccinated. According to Antsiferov, Russians with such a diagnosis are more difficult to tolerate many diseases, because they have a higher risk of a severe course of COVID-19.