Immunologist Kryuchkov called abdominal pain without fever an unusual flu symptom

Immunologist, Candidate of Medical Sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov called an unusual symptom of the flu – abdominal pain without high fever. He spoke about this URA.RU.

“These may be manifestations in the gastrointestinal tract,” Kryuchkov explained. According to him, this may be accompanied by general weakness and severe malaise.

At the same time, such symptoms are rare, so it is easier to recognize the disease by standard manifestations, which can appear very early. In particular, it is fever, muscle pain and chills. “Then some other symptoms join,” the specialist said.

Earlier, Vita Weber, head of the community of pharmacists and pharmacists at Smartpharma, said that it is useless to take antibiotics against influenza viruses. According to her, for this it is necessary to take symptomatic therapy, as well as drugs for immunity and antiviral drugs.