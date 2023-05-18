Doctor Zhemchugov advised not to feed the birds after the introduction of quarantine for bird flu

There is no reason to panic due to the introduction of bird flu quarantine in some areas of Moscow, says Vladislav Zhemchugov, a specialist in especially dangerous infections, an immunologist. The threat of contracting a dangerous disease appreciated in an interview with KP.RU.

The specialist emphasized that the risk of contracting avian influenza in Moscow is minimal, since the strain, which was previously detected in several patients in Russia, is not transmitted from person to person. “People can only become infected if they are exposed to a very high dose of the pathogen. For example, when working in a poultry farm. Or if these are patients with seriously weakened immunity, ”Zhemchugov said.

Nevertheless, the specialist recommended that Muscovites follow the precautionary rules in order to play it safe and minimize the risk of contact with the virus. He advised against hand-feeding ducks, gulls and other birds and avoiding other interactions with them. “If you see a dead bird, in no case should you touch it or allow your pets to approach it,” the expert warned. He added that one should not be afraid to buy poultry meat in stores, since all products undergo strict veterinary control.

Earlier it became known that in a number of districts of Moscow – Brateevo, Kapotnya, Maryino, Lyublino, Pechatniki, Moskvorechye-Saburovo, Tsaritsyno, Biryulyovo East, Orekhovo-Borisovo North and South, as well as Zyablikovo – announced quarantine due to bird flu. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.