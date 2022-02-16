Moscow has reached a plateau in the incidence of COVID-19. This was announced on Wednesday, January 16, by Vladislav Zhemchugov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, an immunologist, a specialist in especially dangerous infections.

According to him, we can talk about a close trend towards a decrease in the incidence, but in fact there is not enough complete information to correctly interpret the results.

Zhemchugov noted that in order to accurately assess the situation, you need to know the exact number of tests performed, since positive ones give an idea only of those infected with coronavirus, and this figure must be compared with the total number of tests performed.

“It (the epidemic situation – Ed.) will inevitably improve – the number of infected people will come to naught, because there are a finite number of people, this cannot continue indefinitely. Everyone will get acquainted with the virus in one form or another, including in the form of a vaccine… It must be borne in mind that people can get sick again, including those who have been vaccinated, so… there will be some slippage in time… I think that’s why now there is a plateau,” said the immunologist “RIA News”.

Earlier, on February 11, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced a decrease in the level of herd immunity in Russia over the week from 64.1% to 61.9%. According to her, this happened due to the loss of body protection in those who were initially vaccinated and who recovered from COVID-19 more than six months ago. She also clarified that in Moscow the level of herd immunity to coronavirus has decreased to 59.5%, and in the Moscow region – to 66.5%.

February 7 Director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg noted that in Moscow the vast majority of people with coronavirus (90-95%) are sick with the Omicron strain. And his colleague, Professor Anatoly Altshtein, said that Omicron spreads faster than other strains due to its reproduction characteristics. According to him, for those who have been ill or vaccinated against COVID-19 for a long time, there is a risk of re-infection with this strain.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

