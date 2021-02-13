The variability of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus does not allow 100% to rule out the onset of a new pandemic. This was announced on Saturday, February 13, by Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, immunologist, specialist in especially dangerous infections.

Thus, he commented on the statement of the Director of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge that the spread of mutated variants of the coronavirus will not lead to the start of a new pandemic.

“Nobody can say 100% that there will be no new pandemic, because the variability of SARS-COV-2 and other viruses in nature continues. New viruses may appear, since their evolution is not subject to humans, for now, at least. Just as the current coronavirus appeared, “Zhemchugov quotes “RIA News”.

However, the expert pointed out that the risk of a new, even more dangerous strain of the existing coronavirus, which would lead to a pandemic, is small.

“On its basis, a new pandemic is unlikely to occur. But there may be another virus. This is a natural phenomenon: viruses are formed depending on their internal mutation mechanism. And if it is useful to him as a species, he will begin to multiply in the same way as the current coronavirus began its march across the planet, having received, as a result of mutation, the ability to be transmitted from person to person. It is beneficial for him as a species, “added Zhemchugov.

In turn, Sergey Voznesensky, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University, considered the assumption of a new pandemic as a result of virus mutations unlikely. According to him, antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 will protect a person, regardless of virus mutations.

