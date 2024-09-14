Part of Ascendant Studiosthe development studio of the first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum, has joined Absurd Ventures, the studio of Dan Houser, one of the founders of Rockstar Games. These are twenty people who will found a new software house: Absurd Marin.
Published by Electronic Arts, Immortals of Aveum was not a smashing success. Launched in August 2023, it received mixed reviews from critics and did not sell very well, so much so that the development team was forced to lay off 40 people the month after launch.
Meanwhile, things have not improved: earlier this year, it was reported that “a large portion” of the remaining ones had been placed on unpaid leave and no talk of new projects in progress yet. But now, Absurd Ventures has announced that it has taken at least part of the studio under its wing.
An Absurd Future
Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Absurd Marin to be led by Bret Robbinsfounder and game director of Ascendant Studios, and his team are set to expand with the development of a new game, described as a “narrative action-adventure title set in another, yet-to-be-announced Absurd universe.”
Since its unveiling last June, Absurd Ventures has already announced two “universes”: American Caper and A Better Paradise, which will serve as the basis for multiple transmedia projects, starting with a comic book and a podcast, respectively. Meanwhile, a job listing from May confirmed that Absurd’s first video game is also in the worksdescribed as an “open world action adventure” that aims to offer “first-person combat and action with multiple game modes.” That’s it, meaning there’s no further information on the matter.
As for Ascendant Studiso, there are no communications regarding its definitive closure. But, given the current state and the flight of the winds, founder included, it is difficult for it to recover.
