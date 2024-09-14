Part of Ascendant Studiosthe development studio of the first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum, has joined Absurd Ventures, the studio of Dan Houser, one of the founders of Rockstar Games. These are twenty people who will found a new software house: Absurd Marin.

Published by Electronic Arts, Immortals of Aveum was not a smashing success. Launched in August 2023, it received mixed reviews from critics and did not sell very well, so much so that the development team was forced to lay off 40 people the month after launch.

Meanwhile, things have not improved: earlier this year, it was reported that “a large portion” of the remaining ones had been placed on unpaid leave and no talk of new projects in progress yet. But now, Absurd Ventures has announced that it has taken at least part of the studio under its wing.