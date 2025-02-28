The Optimist is, without any doubt, the kind of childhood candle par excellence. Created in the United States in 1947 by Clark Mills, the ship is simple: a helmet, a mast, a candle, a rudder, three floats -two on the sides and one in stern -, a very important utensil as is the chicador and little else. His concept of rectangular boat like a shoe box, with flat bowit makes it little hydrodynamic and even against nature if what is sought is that it is a fast boat, since the resistance to water is large; But after all, speed is not sought, but is a stable boat and where the regatist feels safe.

And it is that more than half a century after its creation, it is still the class with more members around the world and the example has it every weekend in any club in Spain, where the regattas do not fall off the hundred participants. And then we are lucky to have in our country the optimist excellence Cup circuit, which is the great international reference and world mirror with Palamós, Valencia and Torrevieja, regattas that have half a thousand participants each year after year.

Although it is true that the candle is evolving to the Foil world, the optimist fortunately continues and will continue to be the initiation ship. The competition candle is not only running and flying. To get to this next level, you have to first know how to navigate, which means learning to read the winds, think about a strategy and apply a tactic, and this is learned in the optimist.

That is why, for many attempts to change, the optimist not only survives, but is feedback. It has become an immortal, irreplaceable and unusual class.