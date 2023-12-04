Chivas was left out of the quarterfinal round at the hands of Pumas, adding another painful fall for the Verde Valle team. The reality is that much more was expected from the Guadalajara team, at least in terms of form. However, Guadalajara was nothing more than a ghost on the Olympic University field since they showed no level of competition or sporting dignity by presenting zero resistance from Puanovic’s team.
Many changes are coming in the club’s environment and one of the players who, to the surprise of more than one, may leave Chivas, is Víctor Guzmán. The reality is that the ‘pocho’ this tournament has not been even the shadow of what it was last semester, his name has generated a lot of noise, since it was even rumored that he generated physical attacks against the Serbian coach, information that the footballer described as false, however, what is clear is that the relationship between Guzmán and Paunovic is far from being positive, for example, the key against Pumas.
Guzmán did not play a single minute of the two duels against the UNAM team, something that was surprising since it was clear that at least in the second leg. Chivas required clarity, which the ‘pocho’ could provide. In the end, the footballer was relegated to the bench and his tournament was more than poor, there was more talk about him for disciplinary issues than for sporting contributions. What is a fact is that the coach and the player have not been in good harmony for some time, and it seems complex that both can continue to coincide.
