The adhesion of adding the PSOE pact with the separatists announced by its leader, Yolanda Díaz, staggers. Both the second vice president and sources in her environment insist that it is an agreement that fits constitutional legality, with the … That immigration competences to Catalonia are sought without altering the functions of the State in this matter, but this speech does not fit in its own ranks, where critical voices have emerged in more Madrid, United Left and Compromís, among others.

We can not match Díaz either. The formation of Ione Belarra reiterates that it will vote “radically against” being an agreement that “decentralizes, normalizes and legitimates” the “racism” while urgent to approve the popular legislative initiative (ILP) for the extraordinary regulation of half a million foreigners, which has been paralyzed in Congress for months. Junts has already made it clear that he does not support the initiative, although he voted in favor of his taking into consideration although now he says otherwise. All this, after the leftist party raised it on Wednesday as a possible counterpart to its support for the competence delegation. “It is a previous unavoidable step,” said his co -manufacturing Pablo Fernández.

But that’s not all for Pedro Sánchez. Compromís, integrated training in adding, aligns with Podemos and shares its postulates. Àgueda Micó, deputy of the Valencian formation, moves ABC that they are not against the delegation of competencies itself, but “of the context of criminalization of immigration” and of the same “violation of human rights” that, according to Díaz, guarantees the norm. «If the central government opens to close the CIE, we are willing to support the law; If it does not open to improve the situation of migrants, no », ditch.

His partner Alberto Ibáñez also unchecks a rule that, in his opinion, displaces the legislative agenda towards “extreme right and racism.” “The debate is not competence but cultural,” he said on social networks. Sources of the party slide, yes, that they still have to discuss their position within the organization and that everything is open, leaving the door open to negotiate amendments that allow the closure of the foreigners’ internment centers (CIE), whose management would be fully delighted to the Generalitat de Catalonia if the PSOE and Juns standard thrives.

The Secretary of Communication of Movement, Elizabeth Duval, also admits that the PSOE-junts pact assumes “racist and extreme right.” Although it is not a “worrying issue” for its formation, it places the problem in the exhibition of reasons, where, in their opinion, Marcos de Aliança Catalan, an independence party of the extreme right, which places immigration as a “threat” are bought.

«Classist and reactionary»

This Thursday has also been the Federal Coordinator of the United Left (IU), Antonio Maíllo, in charge of warning socialists and neoconvergents who must modify the text to get the support of their party. Today, he explains that the norm generates “doubts”, although the “delusional” interpretation of Puigdemont’s either helps to do so “classist, rightist and reactionary.” “They will not assume control of the borders nor will Catalan be required to settle in Catalonia” because “neither appears in the proposal of law,” the IU leader shaves.

In more Madrid they are also reluctant. They describe the “bad idea” and “poorly preceding” pact while asking to “not put the most vulnerable people in the target.” The common ones see it positive, but remember that it can be amended, like Chunta Aragonesista, which secretes the closure of the ICD in the Compromís line.

Junts has not spoken with Podemos yet, but admits contacts with the government for the distribution of minors from the Canary Islands

For now, yes, the exchange of positions is developing with cross messages in public, through the media, and the conversations are not landed to the private field. The Junts spokeswoman in Congress, Míriam Nogueras, said Thursday in RNE that they have not contacted Podemos, but the Neoconvergente deputy, a person of the maximum confidence of Puigdemont, has challenged those of Belarra to “stop complaining so much for everything” and “start making concrete proposals.” “Proposal number one: not being racist,” said Pablo Iglesias’ successor on social networks.

Puigdemont formation sources consulted by this newspaper say that we will contact Podemos, as with the rest of critical voices that have affirmed in adding, when the time comes. But for now Nogueras hopes that the law will end up approved because it will help Catalonia “have more power” in a matter, immigration, which “worries many people.”

On the other hand, from their party they do recognize conversations with the government to finally close the transfer of unaccompanied foreign minors who collapse Canary Islands, although they insist that you cannot “tension” their autonomous community more. The Executive, according to sources from different ministries, maintains on the table its intention to reform article 35 of the Foreigner Law so that there is a structural solution to migratory crises in which minors reception systems are exceeded. And of this, too, we are talking with Junts.