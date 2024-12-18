Minimum penalties for those responsible for the Palma ‘aerial boat’. Seventeen of the 24 immigrants on the Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul have pleaded guilty and accepted a 14-month prison sentence for forcing an emergency landing at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport by simulating a false diabetic coma in November 2021 and escape from the aircraft.

The passengers, most of them Moroccan, were accused of a crime of sedition, for which The Prosecutor’s Office initially requested five years in prison, but after the express legal change of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, they were released in January of last year and their accusations were reduced. The lawyers of those convicted argued that, like the political leaders of the illegal 1-0 referendum, the passengers of the ‘air boat’ should be acquitted. As a result, the accusation was narrowed to a specific type of air navigation law.

The accused reached an agreement this Wednesday with the Balearic Provincial Court after benefiting from the suppression of this crime and the reduced sentence proposed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. They will not go to jail because They have fully served their sentence in preventive detention, nor will they be expelled from the country by criminal means. They will only have to pay a fine of 160 euros for a minor crime of mistreatment of the crew. This Wednesday their passports were returned and the precautionary measures that were imposed on them have been lifted. The remaining seven crew members are in absentia and have not appeared before the Court.

Specifically, the magistrates have sentenced 15 of the plane’s passengers for a crime of coercion in competition with regulations with a crime of aerial sedition and for a minor crime of abuse to the crew as they tried to stumble out of the plane. For the crime of aerial sedition, 11 of them are sentenced to a sentence of fourteen months and twelve days in prison; two of them to a sentence of fourteen months and two days in prison; and two others to a sentence of thirteen months and nine days in prison.









Yassine Jaouhari, the traveler who pretended to be sick so that the plane made a forced landing, is also convicted by the Court of a crime against citizens’ rights foreigners to an eight-month fine with a daily fee of four euros a day. After being released in February 2023, the leader of the ‘aerial boat’ celebrated exultantly freeing himself from sedition: “Thank you, Pedro Sánchez.”

The convicts have admitted that they colluded through a social network to cause an emergency landing in order to enter Spain illegally. Upon leaving the Court, they hugged each other, satisfied with the sentences.

The investigation discovered that through a Facebook group called “Brooklyn” they prepared a plan to enter Spain illegally. «Guys, listen, the majority want to emigrate. Follow this plan: we need 40 volunteers. All the kids from Brooklyn should book a plane to Türkiye and fly over Spain,” advised a user with the initials YS, who served as the group’s administrator.

And so they executed it. Passengers purchased an Air Arabia flight covering the Casablanca-Istanbul route on November 5, 2021. The aircraft diverted from its routeto land in Son Sant Joan for a medical emergency that turned out to be false. Once there, while the medical services were treating the supposedly sick person, several dozen young people ran out of the plane and ran along the airport runways trying to find a way out.

An ambulance transported the supposed patient to the Son Llàtzer hospital, where it was certified that he was in perfect condition and he was admitted to police custody. His companion ran away as soon as he had the chance, although He was arrested hours later. They left the plane and fled along the landing strips of the Son Sant Joan airport in Palma, an unprecedented incident in the history of navigation that caused the closure of the airspace for hours and a review of security.

After their arrest, the escaped passengers were in preventive detention until January of last year. Therefore, prison sentence It is considered to be already fulfilled.

Two other defendants who also helped one of the escapees escape in a van have been convicted For a crime against the rights of foreign citizens, a fine of eight months is imposed with a daily fee of four euros.

The Palma airport was closed for four hours, which affected about 60 flightswhich had to be diverted or suffered delays. The Palma air raid is an unusual episode in the history of air navigation that generated an unprecedented danger in European airspace.