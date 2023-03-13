The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it welcomed the “decisive” move the United States took at the weekend to reduce recurring risks to banking systems and was watching the global ramifications, after the collapse of Silicon Valley bank.

“The IMF welcomes the decisive steps taken by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the US Treasury to address the recurring risks arising from recent bank defaults in the United States,” the IMF said in a statement via email to Reuters.

He added, “International Monetary Fund experts are closely following the development of the situation and assessing the potential consequences for global financial stability.”