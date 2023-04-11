The Spanish economy will grow more than was forecast three months ago by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but so will the inflation rate. The Washington-based organization published its World Economic Report (WEO) on Tuesday detailing that Spain’s GDP will grow by 1.5% in 2023, four tenths more than expected in its report last January and the double that of the euro area, but that prices will also be half a point above estimates, until closing the year with inflation of 4.3%.

Looking ahead to 2024, the situation is worse in both respects. On the one hand, the institution indicates that the economy will grow by 2%, four tenths less than in its previous report, while prices will rise by 3.2%, half a point above their January calculations. Although the IMF does not specify the reasons for this worsening outlook, the rise in interest rates and world economic uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine are the two key factors to which the body affects the global situation.

And finally Spain will be able to return to the GDP levels of 2019 this year, before the great blow suffered in 2020 by the pandemic. Spain was one of the countries where the covid had the greatest impact, which weighed down the economy in the following years, but forecasts indicate that it will be in this when the consequences of the pandemic at the GDP level will finally be overcome.

Related News



Those of the IMF are forecasts in line with those of other organizations such as the Bank of Spain and the OECD. In both cases they expect GDP to be slightly higher (1.7% in the case of the Bank of Spain and 1.6% for the OECD) than predicted by the IMF. Regarding the inflation rate for 2023, the OECD is closer to the IMF by forecasting 4.2%, while the supervisor remains at 3.7%.

IMF economic forecasts for Spain Green: improvement compared to the forecast three months ago. Red: gets worse. Source: IMF World Economic Report (WEO)

Much more pessimistic forecasts than those of the Government, which continues to believe that the Spanish economy will grow by 2.1% this year after closing last year at 5.5%, more than half a point above estimates, and fully trusts the deployment throughout the economy of European funds. From the cabinet led by Nadia Calviño they congratulate themselves on the improvement of the GDP forecasts for this year made by the IMF and assure that this “good behavior will be maintained next year”.

As regards inflation, they consider that, as the rate is one point lower than that forecast for the euro zone, it will allow the positive differential to be maintained and favor the competitiveness of Spanish companies.

The pending subject continues to be employment. The unemployment rate is the highest in all of Europe -excluding Ukraine- and will continue to be so for the next two years, with a forecast of 12.6% in 2023 and 12.4% unemployment in 2024 according to the IMF, despite to the record of affiliates to Social Security.

German economy shrinks



Globally, growth will moderate to 2.8% from 3.4% in 2022, one tenth less than expected three months ago due to the uncertainty that continues to rise. For 2024, they forecast growth to be higher, at 3%. High inflation will be one of the determining factors, since the IMF calculates that prices will grow 7% worldwide this year, almost half a point more than expected in January, and 4.9% next year.

The eurozone will advance only 0.8% from 3.5% in 2022; and 1.4% next year, two tenths less than expected. Germany is one of the countries that is dragging down, since it will grow two tenths less than estimated until the year ends in contraction (-0.1%), according to IMF calculations, which forecast that in 2024 it will return to growth with a boost of 1.1%.

France and Italy will advance half as much as Spain this year, 0.7%, and also much less next year, 1.3% and 0.8% respectively.