This warning, issued by Azour, came during a press conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, about the economic prospects in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Azour believed that the escalation in Gaza will have an impact on the region in the medium and long term. The ability to determine this impact, its size, and its time span requires knowledge of the consequences of war.

He added: “It is difficult to predict the economic repercussions of what is happening in the region, nor even to anticipate what might happen in the future, but it is necessary to have financial reserves in the countries of the region, to avoid such shocks.”

Azour expressed his satisfaction with the return of crude oil prices to stability, after rising by more than 5 percent in the first days of the war.

The Moroccan city of Marrakesh will host the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank between October 9 and 15.