The Washington-based International Monetary Fund said that while climate shocks alone may not lead to new unrest, they “significantly exacerbate conflict, which in turn exacerbates fragility factors” such as hunger, poverty and displacement.

The report predicted that by 2060, conflict-related deaths could increase by 8.5 percent of the population in so-called fragile and conflict-affected states, and by up to 14 percent in those facing extreme temperatures.

In all, the World Bank classifies 39 countries that are home to nearly a billion people and 43 percent of the world’s poor as fragile and conflict-affected.

More than half of those countries that bear the brunt of climate change disproportionately are located in Africa.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that more than 50 million people in these countries could go hungry by 2060 due to reduced food production and higher prices.

He added that economic losses from climate shocks are more “severe and persistent” in fragile states than in other countries.

In a separate blog post, the International Monetary Fund said it was imperative that leaders who gather next week in Kenya for Africa’s first climate summit find solutions for vulnerable countries.

“Each year, three times as many people are affected by natural disasters in fragile states as in other countries. Twice as many people are displaced by disasters in fragile states as in other countries,” the blog states.

And the International Monetary Fund said that by 2040, these countries could experience 61 days a year with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius on average, four times more than other countries.

“Extreme heat, together with more frequent extreme weather events that accompany it, will endanger human health and harm productivity and jobs in key sectors such as agriculture and construction,” he added.

The summit, to be held on September 4-6 in Nairobi, aims to address pressing climate challenges facing the continent of 1.4 billion people, and comes ahead of the next round of UN climate talks in the United Arab Emirates in November and December.

For several years now, African governments have been demanding that the world’s most polluting countries pay for the damage caused by their emissions.

“In the run-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), In Dubai, it is necessary to consider the climate and its relationship to the conflicts“.

“We only need to look at the situation in the Horn of Africa where climate change and conflict are fueling more instability with five consecutive seasons of poor rains, unprecedented floods and the world’s worst food emergency,” Moshiri added.