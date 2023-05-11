The IMF expressed its concern on Thursday about the “serious repercussions” on the world economy that a default of the United States would have, while the country does not reach a political agreement to raise or suspend its debt ceiling.

“Our assessment is that there would be very serious repercussions not only for the United States but also for the global economy if there were a default on the US debt,” IMF communications director Julie Kozack told reporters at a news conference. telephone.

“We strongly recommend that the parties in the United States come together to reach a consensus to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency,” he added.

The IMF warned of the potential for higher borrowing costs, a wider global instability and economic consequences in the event of a US default.

“We’ve seen a world in recent years that has been hit by a lot of impacts, so we’d like to avoid those severe impacts,” Kozack said.

(Also read: The world economy is on alert: the US could default on June 1)

The world’s largest economy would find itself, potentially as of June 1, in default.

Democrats and Republicans are locked in a fight to raise the US public debt ceiling, a necessary legislative maneuver so that the United States can continue borrowing money and paying its bills, as well as its officials and creditors.

Without a deal, the world’s largest economy would potentially find itself in default as of June 1, an unprecedented situation.

President Joe Biden, who is ruling out budget cuts for the moment accusing Republicans in Congress of holding the economy “hostage,” received officials from both sides at the White House on Wednesday and a new meeting is scheduled for Friday. .

(You may be interested: What is coming for migrants in the US after the end of Title 42 this Thursday? Expert talk)

Democrats and Republicans are locked in a fight to raise the US public debt ceiling. See also Juve investigation: prosecutor requests indictment for Agnelli, Nedved and Arrivabene

Former Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election in 2024, on Wednesday urged Republican lawmakers to “trigger a default” if Democrats do not grant “massive cuts.” He reckoned, however, that default would likely be avoided, predicting that the Democrats would “give in” on the issue.

But US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that just flirting with default, pushing negotiations to the brink, “can result in significant economic costs.”

AFP