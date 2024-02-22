The confiscation of sovereign Russian assets by the West carries risks for the international monetary system, Julie Kozak, director of communications for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told reporters on Thursday, February 22.

“Risks include the possibility of litigation, retaliation and threats to the international monetary system,” she responded to a question “RIA News” about the consequences of possible confiscation of assets of the Russian Federation.

Kozak stressed that any such actions by the West must have “sufficient legal basis.”

On February 1, the European Union summit approved a proposal to use proceeds from Russia's frozen assets to finance aid to Ukraine. The final statement of the member countries of the association stated that the condition for the provision of financial assistance would be compliance with democratic norms and the rule of law. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called this decision a banal theft.

Later, on February 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry promised a tough reaction to the actions of Western countries if they direct Russia’s frozen assets to assist Ukraine. It was noted that individuals and funds that decide to purchase such bonds “will be the first candidates to be subject to countermeasures, including financial and property” restrictions.

On January 16, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the confiscation of the Central Bank’s assets would be a negative signal for the central banks of other countries. She assured that Russia will take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of the country.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the European Union approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.