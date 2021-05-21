A woman receives a dose of the covid-19 vaccine in Colombia last month. LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

A strong idea has been heard in a thousand and one forums since the first vaccines against covid-19 began to be punctured at the end of last year: no one will be sure until the last citizen on the last corner of the planet is vaccinated. But the gap between rhetoric and fact is enormous, perhaps more than ever before: as immunization advances by leaps and bounds in the West – the United States already has almost 40% of its nationals fully immunized, the United Kingdom 30% and Europe at almost 14%, according to the latest compilation of data from Our World in Data — only 2% of Africans have received the first peck. With these figures as a framework, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, and the chief economist of the organization, Gita Gopinath, urge rich countries this Friday to contribute up to 50,000 million dollars (41,000 million euros) to ensure vials reach everyone quickly and not just those who can afford it.

“As we have previously warned, the economic recovery is dangerously diverging,” say Georgieva and Gopinath in an entry on the agency’s blog. “And the disparities will increase more between rich countries – which have wide access to vaccines and treatments – and the poor, which are still struggling to inoculate their health workers who are on the front line,” they note while recalling that a long year later Since the start of the pandemic, the numbers of new cases of coronavirus around the world are today higher than ever.

The proposal unveiled this Friday by the Fund is a roadmap in which vaccination plays a key role, with a double objective: that 40% of the world population is immunized before the end of 2021 and that 60% is. in the equator of 2022. To achieve this, the technicians of the Washington-based agency estimate that it will take 50,000 million dollars (41,000 million euros): 35,000 million in non-refundable donations and 15,000 in loans.

The “good news”, write the managing director and the chief economist of the IMF, is that the G20 (the club of the 20 largest economies on the planet) is on its way to contribute 22,000 million to a lost fund, a decision still to be formalized and in the that the global health summit that takes place this Friday in Rome seems key. But they would still be pending to contribute another 13,000 million in donations and 15,000 million in loans. And that is where the Fund’s appeal to rich countries takes on special relevance. “This strategy requires not only commitments, but upfront financing and donation of vaccines to avoid worst-case scenarios,” the text underlines.

$ 50 billion sounds like a lot of money, and it is. But like any figure, it must be put in context. It is, for example, 40% less than the European aid that Spain will receive from this year as part of the community recovery fund or what it received from the arrival of foreign tourists in 2019, the last year in which the largest sector of the Spanish economy operated at full throttle. But it is also a tiny part of the nearly $ 6 trillion in fiscal stimulus mobilized by just one country, the United States, since Democrat Joe Biden took office.

The Fund quantifies the economic benefits of this commitment to global and not just national vaccination in the equivalent of nine trillion dollars (almost 7.4 trillion euros) between now and 2025. Resources that would be “injected” into the economy thanks to to an early end to the health crisis and, consequently, to a more rapid recovery in activity. “Saving lives and people’s livelihoods would not need a greater justification (…), but the advanced economies themselves, which are the ones that will probably have to make a greater effort [por ayudar a sus pares de renta media y baja]They would also be the ones that would obtain a greater return, capturing 40% of the GDP gains and almost a trillion dollars in additional tax revenues, ”he says.