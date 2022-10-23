The IMF announced the uncertainty of countries on the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian oil

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a report on the economic situation in Europe, which states that there are problems regarding the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil. The fund said that at the moment it is not clear which states are going to adhere to these measures, and which ones will refuse. The effectiveness of the planned bans is also in question. TASS.

“To prevent the diversion of oil supplies, the provision of maritime transport services such as insurance will only be available to carriers and end countries that agree to abide by the restrictions. However, there is uncertainty about which countries will agree to price caps and how much a ban on insurance services will limit Russia’s ability to redirect oil supplies,” the report says.

Earlier it became known that Russia is creating a “shadow fleet” of oil tankers that companies close to Moscow are buying up all over the world. Thus, Russia is trying to circumvent the European Union (EU) oil embargo, which will take effect on December 5.