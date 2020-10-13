The International Monetary Fund has advanced the first chapter of a economic outlook report in which it places Spain as the advanced country that will suffer the greatest drop in economic activity, 12.8%. Further, it falls outside the forecast of improvement of two points in advanced economies compared to the last report of June.

The US body places Spain at levels of decline similar to those of Italy (-10.6%), Portugal (-10%), India (-10.3%) or Argentina (-11.8%) and only the data for Peru improves (-13.9%) in terms of intermediate economies. Further, the IMF has downgraded the government’s forecasts, which two weeks ago placed the fall at 11.2%, almost two points less.

In global, Spain is in 17th place and most of the countries that surpass it are states with major conflicts, such as Venezuela or Libya, or very small economies very dependent on tourism, like Fiji or Maldives.

This fall does not come as a surprise to anyone, since the same body already endorsed the same fall to Spain in its report for June. However, The bad news for Spain is that this report indicates that the fall will be 2.3% less in advanced economies, which is reflected either in the United States (in June the fall forecast was 8%, now it is 4.3%) or in the Euro zone (10.2% compared to the current 8.3%).

Spain will be the only advanced economy that does not improve its forecasts this year, although, on the contrary, the IMF points out that the Spanish economy will grow 7.2% in 2021. They are nine tenths more than what the June report expected and make Spain in the advanced economy whose growth is expected to be higher next year, only behind China.

Employment forecasts are not good either

The report also foresees the percentage of unemployment that each country will reach and Spain will reach 16.8% unemployment both at the end of 2020 and in 2021, which is a point and a half more than the one that appeared in the last Active Population Survey (15.33%).

Based on this information, unemployment in Spain will be the second highest among all advanced economies in 2021, only behind Greece (18.3%).