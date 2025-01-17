It places last year’s growth at 3.1% and leaves the Spanish economy out of the general downward revision of the large euro economies in 2025
This year, in 2025, the Spanish economy will maintain the differential momentum that it has been showing in the last two years with respect to the rest of the large economies of the euro and will grow 2.3%according to the winter forecast update of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#IMF #raises #Spains #growth #year #foresees #convergence #rest #eurozone
Leave a Reply