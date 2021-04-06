Several people, last Wednesday on the terrace of a bar in Madrid. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

Somewhat closer to, but still far from, the government’s forecast for 2021. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this Tuesday revised its growth forecast slightly upwards for the Spanish economy in the first year of the post-pandemic recovery. The body led by Kristalina Georgieva now expects the Spanish economy to expand by 6.4% after the very severe contraction of 10.8% registered in 2020, the largest in the entire bloc of rich countries. The figure is five tenths better than forecast in January – although also eight tenths worse than expected in October last year, before the latest wave of infections forced new restrictions – and is still significantly lower than 7.2% (9.8% if European funds are incorporated, a number that today looks impossible) that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez maintains as the central stage. However, the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, has already dropped that it will have to be revised downwards.

The improvement applied by the IMF to its forecast for Spain in 2021 is higher than that of Germany (which is revised by one tenth upwards, to 3.6%) and slightly higher than that of France (three tenths upwards, up to 5.8%). But it is also notably lower than that of Italy (1.2 points increase, to 4.2%) and, above all, that of the United States, where Joe Biden’s powerful stimulus plans raise growth by 1.3 percentage points, up to 6.4%.

For 2022, the Fund’s baseline scenario for Spain continues to be 4.7% growth, unchanged from its forecast at the beginning of the year, although – there it is – slightly better than expected last fall. However, important factors of uncertainty weigh on these forecasts which, in the Spanish case, can be synthesized into just one: if the vaccination schedule and the constant appearance of new strains will allow a more or less tourist season to use. This conditional will largely depend on whether the Spanish economy may or may not approach the low range of the government’s projection and that of the IMF, an organization that – even under normal conditions, without a pandemic involved – tends to err on the side of procyclical: when things are going well they usually go from optimistic and when they go bad, pessimistic.

Unemployment on the rise, controlled inflation

2021 will be the first year on the road to recovery, but it will take a little longer for the Spanish job market to fully absorb the shock of the pandemic. IMF economists believe that – with the end of many ERTEs – unemployment will continue to rise this year, ending at 16.8%. It is the highest figure in the entire euro area, above Greece (16.6%) and light years away from Italy (10.3%). In 2022, this percentage will drop by around one point, to 15.8%, an insufficient drop to recover the pre-pandemic pulse, when unemployment was around 14%.

Prices will rise both this year and next (1% and 1.3%, respectively), largely due to the rise in prices of raw materials. However, the increase in the cost of living will be far from the omens of those who believe that inflation will run rampant as the recovery progresses. And also far from the target rate of the European Central Bank (“a lower level but close to 2%”).

The wound won’t heal in 2022

With the new macroeconomic picture in hand, Spain will end next year one step (slightly less than one percentage point) from fully recovering the level of GDP prior to the virus. But the strong recovery this year and the next will not be enough to regain all the ground lost during the crisis in two years, a milestone that the rest of the eurozone countries will achieve except for two. The other exception is Italy, an economy that shares with the Spanish its high exposure to tourism and the services sector, and which will not be enough with the rapid recovery of its manufacturing to return to the path before the health crisis.

Like Spain, the transalpine country will have to wait – as soon and if things do not go wrong – until the beginning of 2023: incomparably less than after the Great Recession, but somewhat longer than the rest of the European partners. The asymmetry is especially striking with other countries in the south of the Union such as Portugal or Greece, where the pandemic also lapsed the tourism sector and the recession was equally severe, but which will be able to return in just two years to the levels of 2019, when the virus was neither there nor expected. In all cases, however, the rebound will be much faster than after the Great Recession: compared to the W of that time, in the alphabet of recovery the stretched V – similar to the Nike logo -, today seems the letter more plausible. Always, of course, that there are no more shocks on the horizon.