The IMF predicted economic growth in Russia in the next two years

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) shared its forecast, according to which Russia expects economic growth in the next two years, reports RIA News.

The fund’s forecasts of a 3.4 percent decline in the Russian economy in 2022 did not come true, reaching, according to its estimates, only 2.2 percent. At the same time, it is noted that “moderately positive growth” of 0.3 percent of GDP is expected this year, and by 2.1 percent in 2024.

According to the IMF analysis, the global economy will grow by 2.9 percent in 2023 and 3.1 percent in 2024. Forecasts for the US economy have deteriorated compared to October estimates. It is currently expected to grow by 1.4 percent in 2023 and by 1 percent in 2024.

Earlier, a member of the US House of Representatives, Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, admitted that Russia, being under tough sanctions from the West, proved that it is able to trade and prosper without the dollar and friendship with Washington.