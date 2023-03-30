IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva: 2023 will be a difficult year for the global economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted difficulties for the global economy this year. This was stated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, reports RIA News.

“We expect 2023 to be another challenging year,” she said. The head of the organization noted that for some time the global economy has already been in a state of turbulence and is experiencing “shock after shock”.

In addition, Georgieva expressed the opinion that the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine and the tightening of monetary policies in the world continue to affect the pace of global GDP growth. In 2023, it is expected to be less than three percent, the IMF director specified.

Earlier, Kristalina Georgieva announced high risks for financial stability in the world. According to her, this is also due to “geo-economic fragmentation.”