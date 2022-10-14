The IMF predicted an increase in inflation in Europe due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies

A hypothetical total shutdown of Russian natural gas supplies and a cold winter could lead to a contraction of up to 3 percent of GDP in several countries of Central and Eastern Europe, said Alfred Kammer, director of the European department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), writes. TASS.

According to him, the states will be forced to ration gas consumption, negative factors can also cause a significant increase in inflation in the region. Kammer believes that the situation requires the European authorities to make a difficult choice of political course, as well as the search for compromises.

“They need to bring down inflation and at the same time help vulnerable households and economically resilient companies cope with the energy crisis,” he stressed. The IMF representative recalled that compared to 2021, gas supplies from Russia to Europe have decreased by more than 80 percent. “According to our forecasts, in 2023, core inflation will be about 6 percent in developed countries in Europe and 12 percent in emerging economies,” he predicted.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Europe about a difficult winter due to the situation in the energy market.