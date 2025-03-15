The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised this Saturday the reforms that Pakistan has launched to meet the rescue of 6,433 million euros that the global lender granted him in September 2024.

The implementation of the program has been solid and the discussions They have made considerable advances in several areas “, The IMF has affirmed in a statement, which, during the last three weeks, has had conversations with local authorities to evaluate Pakistan’s economic performance.

Among the areas where progress has been produced, “the planned fiscal consolidation to reduce public debt” or “durable” or “The maintenance of a monetary policy strict enough to maintain low inflation. “

The institution has also highlighted the progress in cost reduction to improve the functioning of the energy sector, the strengthening of social protection and the reconstruction of health and education spending.

The IMF delegation visit to Pakistan began on February 24 And he concluded last night. In case of a positive evaluation, it would entail the disbursement of a section of 1.1 billion dollars.

However, the IMF has advanced that conversations will continue in the coming weeks “virtually”, before reaching a conclusion.

This is the first three -year rescue review of 7,000 million dollars that the lender approved in September last year and involved The almost immediate release of 1,010 million euros.

This is the 24th loan obtained by this Asian nation in just 78 years since it became independent from the British empire.

Pakistan has depended largely on IMF loans to stay afloat, with 24 rescue programs since 1950, not counting an additional disbursement during the Covid pandemic. This is the greatest number of programs requested from the lender, followed by Argentina with 21 agreements.

Pakistan is immersed in a severe economic crisis. According to the Credit Fitch qualification agency, the Asian country must reimburse more than $ 22,000 million in external debt in fiscal year 2025.

However, inflation maintains a downward trend and reached in February a minimum of more than nine years, with 1.51% year -on -year.