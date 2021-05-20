WASHINGTON (Reuters) – He said International Monetary Fund Today, Thursday, he is in close contact with the Tunisian authorities to understand the technical details of their plans for economic reform, which will be an important step towards Tunisia’s request for a financing program from the Fund.

“We stand ready to support Tunisia and its people in order to deal with the challenges they face, such as the repercussions of Covid, and to return to a comprehensive recovery path full of jobs and to restore sustainable financial conditions,” said Gerry Rice, a spokesman for the Fund, during a press conference.

Rice said the fund received Tunisia’s request for a funding program while Tunisian officials visited Washington earlier this month, and that was followed by the presentation of their plans for economic reform. “Our technical discussions are currently focused on understanding the details of this plan,” he said.

He did not say when the evaluation will be completed, nor the potential size of a program from the Fund.

Tunisian Economy Minister Ali Al-Kali said this week that the country’s financial situation is critical and expected to reach an agreement with the IMF within three months, which is a shorter time frame than usual.

Tunisia’s debt has soared, its economy shrank 8.8 percent, while its fiscal deficit reached 11.4 percent, and it is in talks with other potential lenders, including Qatar, to help finance the public budget.