The economies of the Latin American and Caribbean region will grow slightly more in 2023 than was forecast in April by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This was announced by the multilateral organization in its latest economic outlook report published this Tuesday, in which it made an upward revision of 0.3 percentage points from 1.6% to 1.9% for this year. Its growth estimate for 2024 remained at 2.2%.

Brazil and Mexico are the spearheads of the greatest activity, indicates the IMF, and in both countries higher-than-expected rebounds are expected. The Brazilian economy, whose GDP growth forecast for this year was revised from 0.9% in the April report to 2.1%, has performed better due to “the increase in agricultural activity in the first quarter of 2023, with positive indirect effects on service activity.”

Mexico, meanwhile, will grow 2.6% this year, 0.8 percentage points more than forecast in April. For the IMF, the Mexican economy is showing a rebound in its activity, mainly in the services area due to a “late post-pandemic recovery that today looks more consolidated and a more resilient demand from the United States.”

However, although the outlook is slightly better, the region’s growth remains under pressure, after a clearly more positive 2022. “The decline from 2022 to 2023 reflects the fading of rapid growth during 2022 after reopening from the pandemic, as well as lower commodity prices,” the 11-page report explains.

Likewise, the authors of the document warn about the fragility of the world economy, which, they affirm, “continues to be weak by historical standards”, which is due to a greater extent, they explain, to the fact that “the increase in policy rates by central banks to combat inflation continues to weigh on economic activity”.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in May that it no longer considers Covid-19 a ‘global health emergency’. Supply chains have largely recovered, with shipping costs and supplier lead times returning to pre-pandemic levels. But the forces that hampered growth in 2022 persist. Inflation remains high and continues to erode the purchasing power of households. The tightening of central banks in response to inflation has raised the cost of borrowing, restricting economic activity, ”warns the IMF.

The report also addresses concerns about the health of the banking sector. Although he welcomes the strong action by the authorities to contain the turbulence in the US and Swiss banks, he notes that these “could resume as markets adjust to further tightening of policies by central banks.”

Another concern raised by the report is the situation in China, the second largest economy in the world and one of the main trading partners of several Latin American economies. “Following a push to reopen, China’s recovery is running out of steam. Manufacturing activity and consumption of services picked up at the start of the year as the authorities abandoned their strict lockdown policies. However, the persistent weakness of the real estate sector is causing investment to fall, while demand remains weak and youth unemployment is increasing”, warns the report of the International Monetary Fund.