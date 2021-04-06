Only one day after the economic vice president of the Government recognized that they will have to lower their expectations of GDP growth for this year, which currently stand at 7.2% without counting on European funds, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) brings good news for Spain to improve their expectations by half a point, even though they are still far behind: 6.4%.

In its update of the World Economic Report (WEO), the body led by Kristalina Georgieva focuses on the vaccination and the progressive lifting of restrictions as the axes on which to base the economic recovery. In Spain, it is expected that the months of April, May and June will produce a notable increase in the percentages of the vaccinated population, which could lead to the opening of economic activity and tourism, the report explains. A) Yes, GDP would grow 6.4% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2022, forecasts similar to those of other organizations such as the Bank of Spain.

The IMF has already stressed on several occasions that the Spanish economy has three three factors that hinder its recovery: the large tourism sector on which the economy is based, a business fabric made up of small and medium-sized companies, because they have more limitations than the great to face and overcome a crisis of this magnitude; and the high volume of temporary employment, which has meant that the impact of the virus is greater in workers than in other countries.

In fact, regarding unemployment rates, the agency is not optimistic at all. He estimates that Spain closed last year with unemployment of 15.5%, a point and a half above its pre-crisis level, but that the incidence of the pandemic and the departure of many workers from the ERTEs will mean that in 2021 the unemployment rate will skyrocket to 16.8%, and drop just one point (15.8%) by 2022.

ERTE effectiveness



And that the unemployment rate in Spain has been greatly mitigated by ERTE, a tool that the agency describes as “powerful to alleviate the damage of the crisis in the labor market.” The deployment of measures of this type has been “essential” to prevent unemployment from rising further and helping to protect the most vulnerable groups of workers, such as the least skilled, the report explains. “Job retention policies are the best option to address the temporary – albeit sometimes prolonged – interruption in activity caused by the pandemic,” he says.

The body also emphasizes that it is key to be able to “Relocate” workers to activities that best suit the new economic model caused by the pandemic and promote job creation policies, especially once the crisis passes and the economy begins to recover.

A later recovery



Of course, compared to the rest of European countries, Spain does well in the recovery of 2021 and 2022, due in part to the fact that the collapse of 2020 was the deepest of those in the environment. In fact, although it will be the economy that will grow the most in 2022, it will be the only one, together with Italy, that will not reach the pre-crisis level until, at least, 2023.

The IMF explains that the restrictions will continue to be necessary in time to stop the progression of new strains of the virus, but as the vulnerable population is vaccinated, it is expected that activities will resume and there will be a “significant growth boost” by the ” repressed demand ».

His calculations are slightly more optimistic than in January. For the whole eurozone the IMF estimates growth of 4.4% this year and 3.8% by 2022, two tenths higher in both years. Germany will advance 3.6% in 2021 and 3.4% in 2022, also above previous forecasts, but well below the growth of Spain. The same occurs in France, which will register 5.8% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022.

Globally, the economy will bounce 6% this year (half a point more than expected in January), after suffering a 3.3% drop in 2020, while in 2022 it moderated its rate of expansion to 4.4%. This upward revision to the latest IMF forecast reflects the expected positive effect of vaccines and new stimuli expected in advanced economies such as Japan and the United States.