A man and his daughter walk through street shops in Manaus (Brazil), in an archive image. Bruno Kelly

The Latin American economy will grow 2.3% this year, more than the 1.9% previously estimated, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported this Tuesday in its most recent report on global prospects. This is the second increase in its forecast of the regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year, after raising it by 0.3% in July. The improved outlook is due to stronger-than-expected growth in Brazil and Mexico, the region’s first and second economies, which will grow, respectively, 1% and 0.6% more than anticipated.

The focus of the report, which is published two to three times each year, is global divergences. Rich countries are growing faster and more robustly than developing economies, in part because they were able to spend more on support for their populations during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020, the Fund warns. In addition, they had greater and faster access to vaccines, so their recovery began sooner.

“Economic activity is still far from its pre-pandemic trajectory, especially in emerging market and developing economies, and there are increasing divergences between regions,” the multilateral specialists point out in the 182-page report. . “Several forces are holding back the recovery. Some reflect the long-term consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and growing geoeconomic fragmentation. Others are more cyclical in nature, including the effects of the tightening of monetary policy necessary to reduce inflation, the withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt and extreme weather events,” the text states. The report was prepared before the war between Israel and Gaza broke out over the weekend.

Latin America and the Caribbean is expected to experience a decline in growth from the 4.1% it had in 2022 and grow only 2.3% in both 2023 and 2024. The decline for 2023 reflects a “normalization” of growth along with the effect of tighter monetary policies, a weaker external environment and lower commodity prices. Consumption has also remained strong, supported by fiscal stimulus, says the IMF.

“The upward revision to 2023 from July reflects stronger-than-expected growth in Brazil, revised upward by one percentage point to 3.1%, driven by buoyant agriculture and resilient services in the first half of 2023.” And “it also reflects stronger-than-expected growth in Mexico, revised up by 0.6 percentage points to 3.2%, with the delayed post-pandemic recovery taking hold in construction and services and the indirect effects of resilient US demand.” ”.

The IMF warns that the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the worsening climate crisis have contributed to reversing poverty reduction trends that have been generated for decades. In the report, the Fund cited World Bank data showing that in 2022 there were between 75 and 95 million more people living in extreme poverty compared to pre-pandemic estimates. “Spikes in food prices and related insecurities following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as episodes of extreme weather, have accentuated these difficulties,” the report states.

Additionally, the global average temperature in July 2023 was the highest on record for any month, amid catastrophic flooding, heat waves and wildfires in many regions. “Overall, the global prevalence of malnutrition is significantly higher than before the pandemic.”

