The managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, this Tuesday in Washington. SHAWN THEW / EFE

Last October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took the colors out of Spain with two figures that placed the country in the caboose of the world economy: its gross domestic product would fall by 12.8% in 2020; and the mismatch in their public accounts would amount to the historical record, at least since the Civil War, of 14.1% of GDP. That is, about 140,000 million euros or, what is the same, the money that the State allocates to the pensions of its nine million retirees.

Three months later, the economic X-ray of last year is still depressing: the bump in GDP will be 11.1% and the public deficit will remain at 11.7%. They are lousy percentages, yes, but not as bad as the Washington-based agency had painted three months ago. Furthermore, public debt will not exceed 120% of GDP neither in 2020 nor in 2021, as the Fund believed a few months ago. These forecasts, both for debt and deficit, are quite close to those managed by the Government for this biennium dyed black by the coronavirus.

Why is this correction? Above all, because the third quarter of last year was better than expected. That served to boost 2020 growth data – although forecasts for 2021 were also lowered – as the projections of mismatch in public accounts were somewhat less bad. “The faster recovery in advanced economies is due in part to expansionary policies and faster access to vaccines than in other developing countries,” explained the Fund’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath on Monday.

Despite this slight improvement, the pandemic continues to weigh down the public coffers of all countries. According to IMF projections, 2020 closed with a public deficit of the global economy of 11.8% and this year it will remain at 8.5%. And the bill from the crisis continues to rise by leaps and bounds. It is already 14 trillion dollars (about 11.6 trillion euros) that the most industrialized economies have paid to ride the wave of the crisis: about eight trillion dollars in additional expenses and another six in capital injections, loans or guarantees . The bill has increased by $ 2 trillion since October last year, the last time the Fund accounted for these losses.

Spain stands out as the great euro economy with the highest public deficit in 2020: its 11.7% of GDP is only close to 10.9% in Italy and 10.6% in France. But outside the European club, many countries surpass it. Canada stands out, with a hole of 20%, followed by the United States (17.5%), the United Kingdom (14.5%) and Japan (13.8%).

As for public debt measured in terms of its GDP, Japan continues to win by a landslide (with almost 260%). Then there are Italy (which is close to 160%) and the United States (around 130%). The Washington-based body foresees that Spanish public debt will be 118% both this year and last, close to what the Stability Plan that Vice President Nadia Calviño has sent to Brussels. In that document, he anticipates a public debt of 118.8% for 2020, and that this will fall to 117.4% this year. Regarding the deficit, the Government trusts that last year it would remain at 11.3% and lower it this year to 7.7%.

Recovery “uncertain”

In its document released this Tuesday, the IMF acknowledges that most countries will be able to reduce their very high public deficits this year thanks to the recovery that vaccines allow us to glimpse. “In spite of everything, without new policies of fiscal support that go beyond those included in the budget plans for 2021, they could reduce the impact of a recovery that remains very uncertain,” they add as a warning to those who are already beginning to talk about the need to consolidate public accounts.

As long as the end of the crisis is not seen, it will be necessary to continue with “decisive action” by the governments, to ensure “the deployment of vaccines, protect the most vulnerable families and viable companies,” says Vítor Gaspar. Director of the Fiscal Affairs department of the IMF.

The increase in debt and the public deficit have become especially visible in the richest countries. Developing countries also register higher deficits, but in their case this is not so much due to the public policies deployed to face the social consequences of the crisis, but only to the fall in income due to the recession, according to the analysis of the IMF. “Public debt has risen throughout the world, reaching 98% of global GDP at the end of 2020, when the previous year, before the pandemic, that percentage stood at 84%,” add Gaspar and the rest of economists on your team.