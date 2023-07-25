The IMF raised the forecast for the growth of the Russian economy to 1.5 percent by the end of 2023

The leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its April forecast for the growth of the Russian economy. According to the new estimate, the country’s GDP will increase by 1.5 percent by the end of December instead of the expected 0.7 percent. Bloomberg.

Several factors influenced the change in the previous forecast. Among the key ones are strong performance in retail trade, the construction sector and industrial production in the Russian market in the first half of the year. This was achieved through “large fiscal stimulus” in key sectors of the economy.

Related materials:

The IMF also improved the April forecast for global economic growth for this year. According to the updated estimate, global GDP should grow by 3 percent by the end of December instead of the expected 2.8 percent. At the same time, the organization clarified that advanced economies are the main drivers of slowing global growth from last year’s 3.5 percent.

The fund assumes that US GDP this year will grow by only 1.8 percent, Great Britain – by 0.4 percent, France – by 0.8, Italy – by 1.1, Japan – by 1.4, Canada – by 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, the German economy, by contrast, will decline by 0.3 percent. Thus, Germany will become the only G7 country that will face a recession at the end of the year.

At the same time, experts from another global financial organization – the World Bank – previously gave a more pessimistic forecast regarding Russia’s economic prospects for 2023. The organization predicted a decline in the country’s GDP by 0.2 percent by the end of December, although six months ago they allowed a decline of 3.3 percent. At the same time, in 2024, the Russian economy is expected to grow by 1.2 percent.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin hoped for economic growth of the country’s GDP by two percent by the end of this year. In January-May, the indicator increased by 0.6 percent, and is currently growing quarterly by 0.5-0.7 percent. Taking into account such rates, the government expects to fully win back last year’s decline by 2.1 percent.