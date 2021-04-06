The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has improved its estimate of Russia’s economic growth this year to 3.8% from 3%, which was expected by experts in January, and 2.8%, projected in October 2020. The corresponding estimates are given in review World Economic Outlook: Managing Divergent Recoveries, which the foundation released on Tuesday, April 6.

It is noted that in 2022 Russia’s GDP will also grow by 3.8% against the January forecast of 3.9% growth.

In 2020, according to the IMF, the Russian economy contracted by 3.1%.

According to the fund’s forecasts, the global economy will grow by 6% in 2021. In January, the rise was estimated at 5.5%, in October last year – at 5.2%.

In January, the IMF announced that Russia’s GDP growth in 2022 will be 3.9%. However, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters on April 1 that the ministry would lower this growth forecast due to a smaller drop in the economy last year than expected.

“Figures for the new GDP forecast are understandable in principle, we will correct them. If 2020 has risen so significantly in our country, then it is clear that we will adjust 2021 a little downward, ”the minister pointed out.

According to the current forecast, the Central Bank expects growth Russian GDP in 2021 is in the region of 3-4%, in 2022 – 2.5-3.5%, in 2023 – 2-3%.