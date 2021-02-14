WASHINGTON (Reuters) – He said International Monetary Fund Today, Sunday, Bahrain’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will be gradual, expecting growth of 3.3 percent this year after a contraction of 5.4 percent in 2020.

The IMF said public debt rose to 133 percent of GDP last year from 102 percent in 2019.

“Once the recovery intensifies, there will be a need for an ambitious and growth-friendly fiscal adjustment set within a reliable medium-term time frame to address the large imbalances in Bahrain, put the government debt on a steady downward path and restore macroeconomic sustainability,” he added in a statement.

“The amendment also helps rebuild external reserves and strengthen the exchange rate peg, which still meets Bahrain’s needs as a pillar of monetary policy, and supports access to sustainable external financing,” he added.

The fund said that Bahrain moved quickly to deal with the health and economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it quickly made vaccines available to those most in need and provided liquidity to companies severely affected by the restrictions of the comprehensive closure.

The expected growth this year of 3.3 percent is in line with an expected recovery of 3.9 percent in the non-oil sector, supported by the widespread distribution of vaccines.

The IMF also welcomed the Central Bank of Bahrain’s support for the banks, but warned of potential credit risks in light of weak growth.

“Reducing the government’s role as employer may also help create a more vibrant and attractive private sector, and relieve financial pressure,” he said.