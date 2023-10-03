Customers wait in a butcher shop at the Central de Abastos in Mexico City. Alejandro Cegarra (Bloomberg)

The Mexican economy is in the midst of a broad expansion, driven by private consumption and investment, so the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 3.2% before slowing to 2.1% in 2024, according to a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published since its last visit to the country. The multilateral also warned that the increase in public spending, as budgeted for 2024, is unnecessarily high and will leave the next Administration in a more fragile fiscal situation.

Mexico has shown “remarkable strength in the services, construction and automobile production sectors. This has led to unemployment rates at historic lows and record manufacturing capacity utilization rates,” Fund specialists wrote this Tuesday. “It is commendable that the authorities have kept public debt under control. Monetary policy is correctly focused on reducing inflation,” they added.

The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed increasing the debt in 2024 to spend up to 12.8% of GDP on social programs, an “unprecedented” figure, according to the Ministry of Finance. In addition, spending on infrastructure projects in some States increased.

“The fiscal path planned for 2024 is excessively procyclical,” says the IMF report. A procyclical policy refers to an increase in public spending and/or a reduction in taxes at a time of economic growth. A countercyclical policy is when this is done to stimulate the economy, at a time of recession. “Budget pressures from lower revenues are compounded by a targeted increase in current spending (i.e. salaries, pensions, and social spending) and higher anticipated spending to complete flagship investment projects,” the IMF said.

Mexico’s deficit is expected to rise to 5.4% of GDP, implying a fiscal boost of 2.4% of GDP. This will boost demand at a time when the economy is already operating above its potential and inflation has not yet returned to the central bank’s target of between 2% and 4% annually. The Bank of Mexico has kept the rate at 11.25%, its highest level since 2008, in an effort to contain the increase in the cost of living.

“This is likely to lead to a higher trajectory for interest rates, a stronger currency, a higher debt-to-GDP ratio and a slower decline in inflation than would otherwise be the case. As such, a stricter fiscal stance would be more consistent with Banxico’s efforts to bring inflation back to its target,” the report says.

The Fund also expressed itself about the decision of the Federal Government to support the parastatal Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). The Treasury announced in September that it scheduled a transfer of 145 billion pesos ($8.2 billion) to the company, the most indebted oil company in the world, to help it pay its interests and maturities. Support for Pemex in the 2024 budget is a step forward, considered the IMF.

This “increases transparency and will help facilitate a discussion about the trade-offs between directing public resources to Pemex rather than other budget priorities.” Continued budget support for Pemex should be conditional on credible plans to improve its commercial viability risks, the multilateral believes.

The report includes a warning for the next president, who will take office in October of next year. “The next administration will face difficult decisions to adhere to the planned medium-term fiscal path. “A major fiscal consolidation is forecast for 2025, which will exert a significant drag on growth, reversing the momentum expected for 2024,” the report says.

For public finances to be sustainable, the IMF estimates that the next Government would have to raise 2.5% of GDP more in taxes, mostly related to the increase in non-oil revenues. This could be achieved by eliminating the zero rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) and rationalizing exemptions, expanding the personal income tax and increasing property taxes.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country