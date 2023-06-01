“I think we really need, as you know, to put carbon pricing squarely on the table despite all the political issues involved,” Gopinath said at a conference in Washington.

“We cannot consider subsidies as an alternative to carbon tariffs,” she added, noting that current discussions on the energy transition “seem to focus on subsidies rather than prices.”

“Financially, there is a big difference between tackling carbon pricing and subsidies,” she added.

Gopinath noted that the practice increases revenues that can then be used to help households and businesses deal with the energy transition, as well as reduce debt.

Gopinath said carbon pricing is “very effective in directing investment to where it needs to go and providing the right kinds of incentives for buyers to switch from one type of energy to another”.

Carbon pricing is equivalent to buying a “pollution license” to cover carbon dioxide emissions.

The European Union, in particular, has expanded its carbon market, which is already the most ambitious program in the world and currently covers about 40 percent of the continent’s emissions.

Gopinath said she recognizes there are reasons for subsidies to help spur innovation, but the world must avoid a “subsidy race” in which richer countries marginalize the competitiveness of smaller countries with generous subsidies.

This, she added, could lead to “distorted subsidies that are much more expensive than needed”.

Gopinath’s comments come as Europe is concerned about the climate plan presented by US President Joe Biden, which provides for generous subsidies for new electric cars manufactured in the United States.

After negotiations between the United States and the European Union, Washington has since expanded access to this aid.