IMF: the damage from the fragmentation of the global economy could be up to 7% of global GDP

The damage from the fragmentation of the world economy could be up to 7 percent of global GDP in an unfavorable forecast and from 0.2 percent in a favorable one, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an analytical documenton the future of multilateral trade.

The report notes that the integration of economic relations that characterized the second half of the 20th century may be reversed against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and intensified geopolitical divisions.

“While fragmentation in some cases may bring with it strategic advantages for some countries, in total it is likely to create significant economic costs,” IMF analysts say.

Related materials:

In a number of countries, the loss of GDP could be as high as 8 to 12 percent if technology disruptions are taken into account, the experts added.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva comments to the report noted that the consequences could be deeper, including through restrictions on cross-border migration, reduced capital flows and international cooperation.

She pointed out that the world is becoming more prone to shocks, so it is not yet possible to respond to the challenges facing the global economy. Fight fragmentation, she said, perhaps by maintaining a pragmatic stance.

It is necessary to focus on those areas where cooperation is needed, the priority is the strengthening of the international trading system, the fight against climate change and assistance to developing countries, Geogieva concluded.

Earlier, the head of the IMF said that the consequences of tightening financial conditions in the world have yet to be fully felt. She pointed out that central banks have not yet done their job of fighting inflation and may tighten monetary policy.