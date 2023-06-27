The International Monetary Fund launched a very strong message on Monday about the progress of inflation, the great concern of the large Western economies in the last year, and asked the central banks to prepare more ammunition. Not only did he warn that they must maintain the voltage of their current strategy -make loans more expensive to slow down the economy-, despite the danger of recession, but he also called on them to be prepared to further restrict monetary policy if the situation worsens, “even if That means cooling the job market much more.”

“Inflation is taking too long to return to its target,” said the Fund’s number two, Gita Gopinath, in her opening speech at the annual forum organized by the European Central Bank in Sintra (Portugal). The ECB, she said, like the rest of the banks, must remain “committed” to the mission of bridging price increases despite the risk of weighing down the economy. And governments must be more cautious with debt. “The battle will not be easy, financial tensions may intensify and growth may have to slow down further,” she warned, without mentioning the bug: crisis, recession, unemployment.

The most rigorous discourse has marked the eating of the meetings in Sintra. Central bankers meet between this Monday and Wednesday in the same sumptuous hotel as every summer to discuss inflationary trends, financial stability and what role the cost of money and asset purchase programs should play in such an environment. volatile as the current one. The inflation target set by these institutions, of 2%, is still a long way off in the Eurozone (6.1% in June), the United States (4% in May) or the United Kingdom (8.7% in May) despite to the notable improvement of the last year (prices came to increase at a rate of double digits).

Gopinath began his speech warning that he brought with him “three inconvenient truths” about monetary policy and that sounded like when someone warns that he is going to say something “politically incorrect”, which automatically shields himself, because who dares to contradict him and seem a correct wretch.

Truth number 1 of the Fund: that difficulty in containing the inflationary escalation after a year of aggressive rises in interest rates and the need for more wood despite the risk of causing a crisis. Truth number 2: financial tensions can create a conflict between the two great objectives of central banks, price stability and financial stability. Truth 3: Central banks will face a higher risk of rising inflation going forward than before the pandemic due to structurally unresolved supply chain issues and climate challenges.

Eurozone countries have seen interest rates rise at the fastest rate in their history, four percentage points in just one year, after nearly a decade of virtually free money. And this abrupt change in conditions despite which the economy, to the surprise of bankers and non-bankers alike, has resisted. But it is precisely in the strength of the labor market and consumption where the IMF (and the ECB) also see the cross of inflation, since with the current panorama an improvement in wages must be expected, given the loss of purchasing power that have suffered (and that companies do not sacrifice profit margin). The Eurobank economists have also raised their inflation outlook, arguing precisely the “solidity of the labor market.”

Continue cooling the economy and, therefore, also its job market is the recipe that the Fund prescribes. The question is how far. Until causing a recession? Even destroy jobs? That is the great truth -or not so true- uncomfortable about which Gopinath was not explicit, but expressive: “The ECB and other central banks in a similar situation must be prepared to react forcefully to new upward inflationary pressures, or in the face of evidence that inflation is more persistent, even if it means a much greater cooling of the labor market,” he said. “The cost of fighting inflation,” he added, “will be much worse if a prolonged period of high inflation boosts expectations and changes the dynamics.”

Gopinath referred to another of the thorniest angles in the inflation debate, which is the role that corporate profits have played. These gains, according to an IMF report, have been the main inflationary factor in Europe for the past two years, as companies raised their prices above what their energy costs had risen. The ECB has also put this issue on the table. “If inflation falls rapidly, companies should allow their profit margins to fall too and absorb part of the expected wage rise,” he said, to dispel this possibility right away: “Companies can resist that, especially if the economy resists , and the workers ask for more wages”.

The number two of the Fund admitted that monetary rigidity sustained over time may end up causing financial tensions and fragmentation, something that the euro zone experienced harshly in the euro crisis and, however, has avoided until now despite the sharp rise in interest rates and economic uncertainty, thanks mainly to the strength of the economies. He accepted that, in the event of stress, a central bank could tolerate a slower return to inflation limits, but warned that the threshold for allowing such relaxation would have to be very high.

He cited the instrument created by the ECB to avoid fragmentation, a program to purchase bonds from countries facing “unjustified and disorderly market dynamics”, but stressed that countries must be “prudent” in their debt dynamics and banks must strengthen their capital buffers. He also called for prudence with the massive purchase programs of public debt and other assets (the QE, “Quantitative easing”), those liquidity hoses that the Fed and the ECB used to counteract the financial debacle and the Great Recession.

Gopinath began his speech by quoting Waiting for Godot, by Samuel Beckett, in which two tramps spend the whole play talking about Godot who never comes. Godot, he said, was low inflation. The difference is that Beckett’s character is an unknown type and price stability is an old friend, yes, one of the most unpunctual.

