The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is now calling for countries to begin adjustments. After years of extraordinary monetary and fiscal expansion, the Washington-based organization is now calling for budgetary discipline. The managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, demanded this Thursday that central banks not let their guard down, while at the same time calling on national treasuries to rebuild their fiscal cushions to face the next “serious blows” that they may receive in the future. their economies. The Bulgarian economist has warned that these shocks They have ended up becoming “the new normal.” “Interest rates will have to remain higher for longer,” she stressed. Georgieva has also referred to the impact of the war in Gaza, which she considers “a new cloud on the economic horizon.”

The managing director of the fund has placed the fight against inflation at the top of the agenda that should mark global policies. “Price stability is a prerequisite for economic growth. It also protects citizens, especially the poorest members of society,” said the head of the multilateral organization in an appearance before the media during the meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, which take place this week in Marrakech. The other indication, for governments, has been to adjust their budgets. “After a period of increasing public spending, the time has come to restore fiscal rules,” added the head of the fund.

That prescription, however, has proven to have notable and frequent side effects, including slowed growth and high debt costs. And it also arrives at a time when new geopolitical tensions add new doubts about the soft landing of the economy that governments and central banks are seeking. Therefore, Georgieva has asked national and regional economic authorities to exercise close control over banking to guarantee the financial stability of the system and adopt the necessary reforms to boost medium-term growth, which the IMF now sees as “mediocre.”

“As we have seen in recent weeks from the movements in bond yields in the United States and the European Union, markets have been adjusting in an orderly manner with the realization that interest rates will remain elevated for longer. But in the short term, a further tightening of financial conditions can hit the markets and the banking and non-banking system, so financial supervision is essential,” added the managing director of the fund.

However, if there is something that worries multilateral organizations today, it is the withdrawal of the world into blocks, reversing part of the globalization process. For this reason, Georgieva has urged “international cooperation” given the propensity of the global economy to suffer new blows. “The shocks Serious illnesses are becoming the new normal,” he stated. For this reason, he has called for an agreement before the end of the year to increase resources from IMF member quotas.

